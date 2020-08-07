‘New homes for Donagh needed’

FERMANAGH people have been asked ‘would you like to live in Donagh?’ as the need for social and affordable housing in the area is now being investigated.

Those who are interested have been asked to register their interest by contacting the Housing Executive which the organisation says will assist in assessing the level of housing need in the area.

Local councillor Thomas O’Reilly welcomed this, “I think social housing anywhere has to be welcomed as an opportunity for people to get affordable homes. I would say that it just being advertised around Donagh is missing an opportunity, that the Housing Executive when they are going to the time and effort to look for peoples views it should be in the district electoral area (DEA).

“It is the age old problem that people don’t put themselves down for housing for varying reasons namely that they don’t see the houses being there but if you build them they will come.”

