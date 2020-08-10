Music and Arts back and bigger than before

BACK and bigger than ever before – staff and students from ‘Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts’ have made their long-awaited return to the creative world after a “surreal” 12-week-lockdown put an abrupt end to all music, dance, singing and drama lessons due to the outbreak of Covid back in March.

Despite this, Founder of the ‘Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts’, Ciara O’Flanagan, put her time in lockdown to good use as she reopened a second school for talented youngsters across the county at Enniskillen’s ‘Lackaboy Industrial Estate’, on the Tempo Road.

Speaking to the Herald on the reopening of her studio in Lisnaskea last week and Enniskillen this week, Ciara said; “I’m just delighted to be opened and really excited to get Enniskillen going. It’s been a big risk in the current climate but we have to learn to cope with the new rules and regulations.

“It has been great to see everyone back, both new and old with a smile on their face, that’s what it’s all about. The reopening of both units in Lisnaskea and Enniskillen has given a sense of normality back to our youngsters, who have been just as effected by lockdown as adults.”

Ciara added, “There is such a wealth of talent across Fermanagh. It amazes me everyday.

“I’m so proud to be in a position that I can offer an outlet that allows those talents to flourish, so that students feel supported and confident to pursue what makes them truly happy.

“The opportunities are endless for our hard-working students who have such a passion for what they do. Classes include individual piano, harp, flute, accordion, guitar, banjo, music theory and music production to name but a few, along with various summer camps for all ages that we will be running and weekly drama lessons that will begin in August.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007