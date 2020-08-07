Lisnaskea traders query decision on two-day shutdown

BUSINESS owners in the Lisnaskea area have called for future roadwork’s and closures to be done “outside of trading hours” following the impact that traffic disruption had on local businesses when the main street was closed off for two days last week.

‘KolorNKutz’ hairdressers located on the Bank Brae, told the Herald, “I think it’s great to see the work being done, however I do think that businesses should have been notified.

“Personally, we have elderly clients that need left off at our door and if we had of known that the Bank Brae was going to be closed in advance, we could have been in contact with these clients and notified them of the changes.”

Dale Cawley, who also owns a business on the Bank Brae informed the Herald of his “frustrations” over the lack of notice that he was given, compared to businesses on the Main Street. He said, “Why do the roads need to be completely closed now?

“What ever happened to only closing one lane at a time, now last week without any notice the Bank Brae in Lisnaskea had been resurfaced.

“As a business owner should I not have been notified of this? The road was completely blocked of to my shop. At least the Main Street had notice, while there was no notice for the businesses on the Bank Brae for the roadworks.”

While Alma Kinnear of ‘The Kissin’ Crust’ coffee shop located on the Main Street welcomed the £60,000 road upgrade, she stated, “We are not complaining about the work being done, it has been overdue so we are delighted to see it.

“There just seems to be no planning on how the job is done, no plan for vehicles and no notification to businesses.

“They started at one end of the town on Monday and ended up working on the Bank Brae on Tuesday, it’s a real danger for the workmen and it could have just been planned a lot better.”

Locals were quick to support her comments, such as Caroline Rice, pictured below, who stated, “Sure if they got the road closure right it wouldn’t have been half as bad.

“Closing the entire town down to no traffic was unnecessary when there is a slip road in middle of town to divert cars and other vehicles.”

Herald reader John McCaffrey agreed and asked, “Why can’t it be done outside trading hours when all businesses are trying to get back to normal,” while Herald Anna Shanley agreed and said, “After four months of lockdown without a car on the road and now they start maintenance work. The Roadwork’s could have been done with social distancing no problem.”

Despite concerns, Lisnaskea is due to receive a “second blow” with further traffic disruption to be expected for two weeks in August.

The move will allow for work to take place on the ‘Ladybrooke bridge’, with fears as to how traffic diversions from Derrylin and Lisnaskea will effect the future of businesses.