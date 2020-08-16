Lakeland Forum pool finally reopens

IT has been confirmed that pool facilities at the Lakeland Forum will reopen to the public tomorrow, Monday 24, August.

While it is still unknown as to how staff at the Forum will regulate bookings and safe public access to the pool area, customers from across the county are ‘delighted’ with the news.

Following the reopening of both gym and swimming pool facilities based at the Lakeland Forum, customers are more than ready to go when it comes to testing the waters of the ‘new normal’.

In relation to this, a statement posted to social media by the Lakeland Forum said, “We are delighted to announce the reopening of our swimming pool on Monday 24, August.

“There will be new policies and procedures in place regarding booking and using the pool so keep your eyes peeled for more information coming soon.”

Despite this, long-standing customers elsewhere in the county have been ‘denied’ this opportunity, with centres such as Castle Park (Lisnaskea) and Bawnacre (Irvinestown) still closed. With increasing concerns as to when or if services will resume in these areas, a customer update on behalf of the Castle Park Leisure Centre stated, “We are working hard to get the centre ready to welcome back it’s valued customers.

“Covid-19 has thrown up some issues that need to be addressed within the centre to ensure that all our users will be safe and can enjoy using the centre again.

“When we open we hope to have the Fitness Suite ready for use. Fitness Classes for your safety will be held in the main Sports Hall. Pitches are open for booking by phoning the centre.”

