Irish school all set for the new normal

STAFF at the Irish language pre-school in LIsnaskea, Naiscoil An Traonaigh, have been working hard during lockdown to deliver a new programme for children aged two years and 10 months.

While the closure of schools has proven to be a difficult and unprecedented task for local parents and their young people, staff at Fermanagh’s only Irish medium pre-school are “confident” that they can “successfully cope” with the aftermath of Covid-19.

Speaking on how staff plan to tackle the new normal, Chairwoman of Naiscoil An Traonaigh, Anne Marie Brown explained, “In addition to standard infection control practices already in place, Naiscoil An Traonaigh will include additional measures.

“For example, extended drop off times to enable social distancing, the provision of hand sanitisers at all entrances and exits, individual storage boxes for staff’s personal belongings, and individual boxes for children’s tactile resources and messy play.”

With many questions still unanswered and fear surrounding local households as to what August and September will bring, Ms Brown explained, “The Covid-19 pandemic brought unprecedented changes to every area of community life, including pre-school services.

“It is entirely normal for parents to have questions, fears and doubts. We have arrangements in place to reopen yet we are aware Government guidelines may change.

She added, “Many of the staff and Management Committee at Naiscoil An Traonaigh are parents themselves. “I understand that many parents value the pre-school childcare service provided by Naiscoil An Traonaigh not only for aiding their child’s development, but to help parents balance and manage their varied commitments.

“Many parents use the time their child is at Naiscoil to work, to assist elderly and dependent friends and family, and to simply get necessary household tasks like shopping completed. As a society we all want what is best for our children.”

