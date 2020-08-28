Heroic Belleek man pulls stricken dolphin to safety

A BELLEEK man’s holidays took an unusual turn when he found himself knee deep in a race to rescue a stranded dolphin.

Darren McNulty was on a short break in Westport last Tuesday when he spotted the dolphin in distress.

The 36-year-old made the dash from his hotel room to go to the sea creature’s aid.

With help from a number of other onlookers, Darren managed to get the stricken dolphin into a dinghy and lead it back out to the ocean.

