Heroic Belleek man pulls stricken dolphin to safety
Heroic Belleek man pulls stricken dolphin to safety

Posted: 12:59 pm August 28, 2020

A BELLEEK man’s holidays took an unusual turn when he found himself knee deep in a race to rescue a stranded dolphin.
Darren McNulty was on a short break in Westport last Tuesday when he spotted the dolphin in distress.
The 36-year-old made the dash from his hotel room to go to the sea creature’s aid.
With help from a number of other onlookers, Darren managed to get the stricken dolphin into a dinghy and lead it back out to the ocean.

 

