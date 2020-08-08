Derrylin road is in ‘atrocious’ condition

THE deteriorating condition of a rural road surface near Knockninny outside Derrylin has been highlighted as the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is urged to address the road surface.

Residents in the area claim that the road which leads to Tiraroe Quay has not been resurfaced in over 35 years despite being widely used by locals as an access route to the waterside.

Derrylin councillor Chris McCaffrey referred to the condition of the road as “atrocious”.

“It is really disappointing that Tiraroe Road jetty has been allowed to deteriorate into such an atrocious condition. It has previously been reported by myself on a number of occasions and sadly DFI Roads have yet to attend to the problems in the area.

“The local people in the area are rightfully very annoyed and after speaking with local residents they have told me that this surface on the road has not been done in over 35 years. This is a natural beauty spot and an area where people from the local vicinity would come in the summer time to enjoy the views of the lough.

“It is widely used by the local community so I would urge DFI Roads to come out and fix the road surfacing here. I am very disappointed that it has taken this long without any action.”

The Department for Infrastructure has been contacted and asked if any road works are planned for the road in the coming months.