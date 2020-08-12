Confirmations to be carried out with emphasis on safety

RESCHEDULED confirmation dates have been set for parishes throughout the Clogher diocese.

This year confirmations were largely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, now as restrictions begin to ease parishes have set new dates for young people to look forward to.

Last weekend Knockninny parish celebrated confirmation, it is believed to be one of the first to have taken place since lockdown. Other local parishes have now set their dates with many beginning from mid-August.

A spokesman for the Clogher diocese said, “One of the many disappointments brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic was that 6th class pupils throughout the country who were preparing to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation earlier in the year had their Confirmation ceremonies cancelled due to the restrictions.

Now that the restrictions are easing, and mindful that we have to remain vigilant in our care for each other, Confirmation liturgies are being planned at parish level.

