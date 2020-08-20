Club dismisses rumours Covid rumours

AMID reports of a marked increase in Covid cases across the North it has been confirmed that a man who attended a football match in Ballinamallard has tested positive for the virus.

The man is understood to have attended the Ballinamallard U18 V Derrychara United game at Fisher Park on Friday 14th August. It is understood that the spectator attended one half of the match. A number of matches due to be played at the facility on Saturday were cancelled and Fisher Park has since undergone a deep clean.

In the days that followed the rumour mill was rife with alleged reports of multiple further positive cases locally.

Speaking to the Herald yesterday (Tuesday) Johnny Noble of Derrychara United said this speculation was “just not true at all”. He went on to state that no player or any member from either club has tested positive. As a precaution he said on Saturday and Sunday the Derrychara United players and management had Covid-19 tests carried out at St. Angelo that all came back negative.

