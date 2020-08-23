As one beach opens …another one closes!

HOLIDAYMAKERS enjoying the sunshine in Mullaghmore over the weekend had a staycation with a twist to say the least, as Sligo County council took to social media to announce a “temporary bathing ban” on its popular tourist beach.

Last Wednesday, Sligo County Council issued a ‘disappointing’ statement via social media, “Due to an infrastructure malfunction at Mullaghmore beach, Sligo County Council is arranging the erection of Bathing Water Prohibition Notices today as a precaution.

“Sligo County Council appreciates the co-operation of the general public in complying with the conditions of the Advice Notice.

“Irish water has informed Sligo County Council of an infrastructure malfunction which could have an impact on the water quality of Mullaghmore Beach.

“The Prohibition Notice will remain in place until it is proven that there is no risk to bathers. Sampling will be undertaken and further instructions will be issued in accordance with agreed national protocols when the results of this test are available.”

Since then, Sligo Council has revealed that the bathing ban has in fact been lifted, allowing both locals to come and go as they please within safety guidelines.

