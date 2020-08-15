+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Aoife brings ray of happiness in a year to forget
Aoife brings ray of happiness in a year to forget

Posted: 9:03 am August 15, 2020
By Jodie Curran
WHILE a global pandemic has given Fermanagh folk very little to smile about in 2020, there have been a few exceptions to the lockdown-blues, such as the birth of a newborn baby.
For Lisnaskea mum-of-three Helen Allen and her husband Darwin, this year most certainly had its highlights after welcoming their baby girl Aoife into the world back in June.
For them and their two daughters, Sofia and Lucia, Aoife’s arrival was a perfect moment in the most challenging of times.
“I was lucky enough to enjoy the first and the majority of the second trimester without the worry of Covid-19 while expecting Aoife”, explained Helen.
“I was able to be accompanied by my husband, Darwin, to my 12 and 20 week scans however by week 29 I realised that the remainder of my pregnancy journey and birth plan would be very different to my previous two pregnancies.”

