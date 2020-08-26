‘After an hour it was like we were never away’

MONDAY marked an occasion that many of our young people and their families never thought would happen when lockdown was announced back in March.

The unprecedented closure of schools right across Fermanagh left households in depths of fear and uncertainty as to what the future would hold.

Despite this, over five months later it would appear that our young people have taken the reopening of schools and what will be the new normal in their stride.

Principal Brian McGrath of St Ronan’s Primary School, Lisnaskea, told the Herald he was “delighted” with how successful Monday’s reopening went.

“On Monday morning we had a staggered start time for pupils according to age. There was a little apprehension by some pupils but the majority came back with smiles on their faces and looking forward to the new school term”, he explained.

“As I walked around the school building this morning the school had come to life again. We had been open during the lockdown period for children of key workers.

“However today, new energy, new learning and a lot of handwashing was the norm. All of the anxieties which had built up in pupils, staff and indeed parents had all gone before breaktime. As with the start of every school year, after an hour it was like you were never away.”

