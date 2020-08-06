+44 (0)28 6632 2066
50% off initiative has eating places buzzing!

Posted: 7:18 pm August 6, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com
THE NEW ‘eat out to help out’ initiative has been hailed a success in Enniskillen as hotels, restaurants and cafes make their way through the opening week of the scheme. 
On Monday Enniskillen was buzzing with visitors, the streets were noticeably busier with restaurants here reporting a strong trade on first day that the scheme went live. 
In the Belmore Street and Forthill Street areas there were length queues outside fast food outlets with some even reporting that they had run out of food well in advance of closing time. 
From 3 – 31 August every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday people can avail of a 50 percent discount when they eat out at a participating restaurant. 
The discount is applied on food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat in the restaurant for up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner. The scheme also allows diners to use it as many times as they like with no minimum spend. 
Within the Enniskillen area up to 40 restaurants and cafes are registered as participating in the scheme.
Speaking about the scheme Ruairi Sweeney of Francos Restaurant said, “It is going very well and it is a good deal. We are completely overwhelmed and fully booked for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week.”

