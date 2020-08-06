+44 (0)28 6632 2066
WORK BADLY NEEDED . . . Looking towards the Diamond, Enniskillen from Eden Street

£250,000 package to help town centre back on its feet

Posted: 2:03 pm August 6, 2020
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com
ENNISKILLEN is expected to benefit from a quarter of a million pounds package from the  Department of Communities to support town centres in their economic recovery from the effects of Covid-19.
This week Enniskillen Business Partnership responded to the announcement saying that the money should be spent in a rejuvenation scheme for Enniskillen town centre.
A spokesman for the Partnership, detailed their concept, said there were several empty shops appearing across the town. 
“If a grant was offered to someone who starts a new business in the town it could entail either a rent or rates rebate. They may have to sign a lease for three to five years to avail of this,” he explained. 
“That would be the concept to bring new businesses into the town because old businesses have had to close over the pandemic. It would be for the Enniskillen town centre, but not just between the bridges and it would be important to include places like the Irvinestown Road and the Sligo Road,” he added.  
The spokesman proposed that it should be a rejuvenation grant to help small businesses open up in vacant premises. 
 
