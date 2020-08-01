£1.6m price for ‘one of the best farms in Fermanagh’

WHAT has been described as ‘one of the best farms in the county’ is up for sale for £1.6million.

The extensive farm with high quality facilities and agricultural land in Fermanagh can be sold as whole or in two lots.

The 202 acre property at Benmore Road, Coracloon, Churchill, Derrygonnelly, is on the books of Smyth Leslie & Co.

It is located about 11 miles north-west of Enniskillen, front the main Enniskillen to Belleek Road, close to Lower Lough Erne and serviced by the Binmore and Churchill Roads.

The farm has undergone expansion and modernisation over the years by the Fawcett family to provide extensive facilities purposely developed to allow a farming operation to provide top quality livestock.

Niall Smyth, of Smyth Leslie, described it “as one of the best farms in the county.”

The Enniskillen estate agent explained, “It is a farm that has been built up over the years and improved to what it is today.

“Seldom do you see a farm of 200 acres on the market here.

“There has been good initial interest in such a large sale in one piece and that is seen as an advantage. It has already created a good interest and that’s a really positive sign,” he said.

