Work starts at ‘preferred site’ of new health centre

WORK has started this week to demolish the remainder of Lisnaskea’s old High School ahead of reports that the site could be used as the new home for the town’s much needed health centre.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, the Health Department agreed back in January agreed that the old High School would be the “preferred” sight after a number of locations had been viewed across the Lisnaskea area.

Local demand for a new health centre has been ongoing for a number of years, with growing concerns that the current building for the ‘Maple Group’ is simply “not fit for purpose.”

During Health Minister Robin Swann’s visit to Lisnaskea last week, local MLA Rosemary Barton admitted that a new centre was long “overdue.”

She explained, “The staff within the centre are providing an exceptional service but they are delivering it in premises that frankly are no longer fit for purpose, so I was keen that Robin Swann had the opportunity to see that first-hand.

“There have been too many false dawns in the years gone past when it comes to getting an overdue new centre but I am confident now that when it comes to the time of Robin making major decisions on how to spend his limited budget that the people of east Fermanagh will be to the forefront in his mind.

Following his visit, while Mr Swann did not comment on his visit to both Lisnaskea’s health centre and the “preferred site” but said he was happy to take up the invitation to Fermanagh.

“ Little did anyone know at the start of this year just how totally unprecedented and challenging 2020 was going to be. Sadly lives were lost, whole industries were turned upside down, and even now the impact the virus has on the day to day work of the health service continues to be immense.”