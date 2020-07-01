+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Virtual runners find a  way around lockdown!
Julie Hull and Geraldine McGandy

Virtual runners find a  way around lockdown!

Posted: 11:52 am July 1, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com
RUNNING clubs from across the county have came together in support of the ‘M5M’ event, which is organised each year by the Maguiresbridge Running Club (MRC).  
The “challenging race” which previously attracted over 300 runners from Fermanagh and afar was nominated back in February as one of the best five mile running events in the North at the ‘Spirit of Running’ awards. 
However, the local event which was due to take place on Friday 15 May was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions. Undeterred, the dedicated committee of MRC quickly sprang into action and organised a ‘Virtual M5M’ instead. 
Speaking to the Herald, Andrew Green from the club said; “We recognised the importance of running and exercise for everyone’s mental health and well-being and also felt it was an opportunity to contribute to a worthwhile local charity.
