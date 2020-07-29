Tyrone project leading the way

Europe’s First Carbon Neutral Mine

Dalradian Achieves Net Zero Carbon Neutral Status

Environmental responsibility is at the heart of Dalradian’s proposals and that is why we have recently achieved Carbon Neutral status, an important milestone toward realising our commitment to building and operating a carbon neutral (net zero carbon) mine, the first in Europe.

What does it mean to be Carbon Neutral?

It means that we have ensured that our activities result in no net release of carbon into the atmosphere by reducing our carbon emissions and by using carbon off‑setting.

What is a Carbon Off‑set?

A Carbon off‑set is a way to compensate for your emissions by funding an equivalent carbon saving elsewhere. As part of the process to achieve Carbon Neutrality, Dalradian has chosen to support a Water Purification project in Cambodia. This provides clean water to rural developing communities and, as well as reducing carbon emissions, the project significantly reduces illness due to water-borne diseases and has further benefits to respiratory health (as indoor wood fire water boiling causes air pollution). In addition, purifiers are locally manufactured in Cambodia to provide an economic benefit as well.

Is off‑setting the solution to climate change?

Off‑setting provides a mechanism to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and plays a vital role in combating climate change, but must be done in conjunction with e‑orts to continue to reduce emissions. We have implemented a carbon management plan to actively reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and are committed on an ongoing basis to minimise our emissions. The remainder will be off‑set to render all operations as carbon neutral.

Why are we not supporting a carbon off‑setting project locally?

Off‑ setting projects in the UK or Ireland cannot be used since these countries have already committed to carbon emission reduction targets under the Paris agreement. Rather, off-set projects are arranged in countries that have not yet committed to reductions. We will, however, undertake a tree planting programme in Northern Ireland later this year.

The solution to climate change cannot be provided by one part of the world, we must take a global approach.

