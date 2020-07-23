Two-day closure is needed for essential roadworks

THE PEOPLE of Lisnaskea have been urged to be patient next week, when the town’s Main Street will be closed for two days for much-needed resurfacing work.

The street, which is getting a £60,000 upgrade, will be closed for around 350 metres from the junction at Church Lane to the junction at the Castlebalfour Road, from 8am until 6pm this Monday, July 27, and Tuesday, July 28. The road will be reopened to traffic on both evenings.

The same stretch of road will be closed again, again from 8am-6pm, on Thursday, August 6th, to finish the works that will also include improvements to road drainage.

Local MLA Sean Lynch, pictured below, has welcomed news the work is finally going ahead after years of lobbying, stating the street had been “in an awful state.”

“They resurfaced half of the street back five or six years ago, as you enter from Maguiresbridge. The other half wasn’t done and we had campaigned for that,” he said. “It was a bit of disgrace for a major town.”

Explaining that the resurfacing work needed to be carried out during the day, Mr Lynch said the disruption it would only be for a very short number of days and would be worth it in the end.

“I would urge people to be patient because this is a very necessary piece of work,” he said, adding he had been in contact with both the roads service and the contractors. Mr Lynch said if any issues come up during the work, regarding access for residents or to businesses, he will be liaising with the project manager.

Diversions will be in place while the work is being carried out. According to the Department of Infrastructure, traffic will be diverted via the A43 Moorlough Road, the N3 Cavan Road, the A509 Belturbet Road, and the B127 Lisnaskea Road.

In more local terms, as explained by Mr Lynch, this means traffic coming from the Maguiresbridge direction will be diverted via the Bank Brae, while traffic coming from the Newtownbutler end will take the Crom Road, eventually coming back into town via the Derrylin Road.

