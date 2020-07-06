Top national award for Manor House hotel

THE winning of the Irish Hotel’s Country House Hotel of the Year for 2020 has come at the perfect time, as the Manor House Country Hotel reopens its doors this Friday.

The popular hotel was also awarded Best Wedding Venue of the Year Ulster along with the overall awards for Best Hotel Breakfast.

General Manager John O’Neill commented that, “The Awards are normally announced at a Gala Presentation Night, but obviously the event could not take place but nevertheless, we are absolutely delighted to receive provincial and national recognition for our property.”

Mr O’Neill stated that, the awards have come at the perfect time as the Manor opens its doors this week and it is a fitting endorsement of the continued investment in the hotel by the McKenna family over the last 30 years.

He continued, “I would also like to thank my team for their continued hard work across all departments and I have no doubt they will adapt to the new procedures and protocols that are now in place.”

“We look forward also to welcoming back our local patrons who we obviously have not seen for a while and we politely request that they make a reservation in advance to facilitate ease of service for all.”