Schoolgirl puts Minister on the spot over broadband

THE issue of poor broadband in Fermanagh and concerns about the impact of this on pupils learning from home has been raised by an Enniskillen pupil.

Abigail Farrelly, a Year 11 pupil from Erne Integrated College took part in a “Question Time” style press conference with Minister For Education, Peter Weir on Monday last. Abigail was one of eight post primary pupils from across the North invited to take part in the Zoom conference chaired by Irish News journalist Aeneas Bonner.

Abigail was first up to ask the Education Minister a question. She explained that she lives in the countryside and can experience slow WiFi. Putting her question to the Minister, she said, “It is clear that you hope to have everyone back to school as soon as possible, however, in September there may still be the need for a phased return to education with the expectation that some students will be required to work from home for at least part of the incoming school year. How do you propose to support low income families who have no ICT equipment and/or no broadband connection at home?”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0