Safety first as pubs emerge from months of lockdown
Safety first as pubs emerge from months of lockdown

Posted: 12:45 pm July 9, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THE wet weather failed to put a dampener on the reopening of pubs and bars that serve food right across the county last weekend, as publicans welcomed customers back to the new-normal.
While restrictions are still in place for smaller rural pubs who don’t offer food service or have access to  outdoor areas, venues such as the ‘Clubhouse’ Donagh brought communities together for some much-needed craic and pints.
From the Customs House County Inn in Belcoo, to Mollys in Irvinestown, customers were “delighted” to finally get a little taste of the good life again when out and about with family and friends. Despite this, precautions were never too far away to remind people that the journey to normality is still a long road ahead.
The Devenish Bar warned customers; “Due to strict guidelines and regulations, we have put measures in place to ensure the safety of both customers and staff.
“This has limited seating availability in our beer garden and inside the bar. We feel a booking system is the easiest way to control numbers of people – this will also limit groups to six people max.”

 

