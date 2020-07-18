Plea for free parking to help hard-pressed local shops

FOLLOWING news the Happiness Trap has become the latest local business to announce it will not be reopening its doors, people have been urged to stand “shoulder to shoulder” in support of the local economy.

Johnathan Styles from the Enniskillen Business Partnership has said great efforts would be needed in the times ahead, and urged the local Council to do all it can to help in those efforts, such as through abolishing parking charges.

“When you sit back and you look at the position we’re in now from an economic viewpoint, you do realise there are some very tough times ahead,” said Mr Styles, responding to the news about The Happiness Trap.

“It’s going to be a period of effort from every business to stand up shoulder to shoulder and do their very best to attract people into Enniskillen, to make them feel happy, to give them the sense of service that Enniskillen is pretty famous for. To make shopping a pleasant experience.”

