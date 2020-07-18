+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePlea for free parking to help hard-pressed local shops
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Plea for free parking to help hard-pressed local shops

Posted: 9:32 am July 18, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

FOLLOWING news the Happiness Trap has become the latest local business to announce it will not be reopening its doors, people have been urged to stand “shoulder to shoulder” in support of the local economy.
Johnathan Styles from the Enniskillen Business Partnership has said great efforts would be needed in the times ahead, and urged the local Council to do all it can to help in those efforts, such as through abolishing parking charges.
“When you sit back and you look at the position we’re in now from an economic viewpoint, you do realise there are some very tough times ahead,” said Mr Styles, responding to the news about The Happiness Trap.
“It’s going to be a period of effort from every business to stand up shoulder to shoulder and do their very best to attract people into Enniskillen, to make them feel happy, to give them the sense of service that Enniskillen is pretty famous for. To make shopping a pleasant experience.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this linkhttps://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:32 am July 18, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA