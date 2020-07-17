+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Planners to make final decision on leisure complex

Posted: 9:48 am July 17, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
AS FERMANAGH begins opening up again following the lockdown, local planners are currently considering whether to give the green light to a proposed major retail and leisure park in the county town.
The Council is expected to determine in the coming weeks whether to give the go ahead for the development of a new 160,000sq ft leisure complex at the old Unipork site off the Cornagrade and Irvinestown roads in Enniskillen.
The project would include a number of retail and leisure outlets and would be expected to create a significant number of full- and part- time jobs.
However, the development plan has not been without controversy, with opinion split down the middle on whether it would be a boost for the town’s economy or not.
The planning application itself highlights these polarised views, with 115 objections but 164 submissions of support.
The development is set to include a multi-screen cinema, drive-through restaurant, 65 bedroom hotel, coffee shops, and retail outlets including major chain The Range. 

