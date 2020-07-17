Planners to make final decision on leisure complex

AS FERMANAGH begins opening up again following the lockdown, local planners are currently considering whether to give the green light to a proposed major retail and leisure park in the county town.

The Council is expected to determine in the coming weeks whether to give the go ahead for the development of a new 160,000sq ft leisure complex at the old Unipork site off the Cornagrade and Irvinestown roads in Enniskillen.

The project would include a number of retail and leisure outlets and would be expected to create a significant number of full- and part- time jobs.

However, the development plan has not been without controversy, with opinion split down the middle on whether it would be a boost for the town’s economy or not.

The planning application itself highlights these polarised views, with 115 objections but 164 submissions of support.

The development is set to include a multi-screen cinema, drive-through restaurant, 65 bedroom hotel, coffee shops, and retail outlets including major chain The Range.

