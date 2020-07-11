+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Parading Orangemen urge public to stay home

Posted: 12:51 pm July 11, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

THE Twelfth of July will look very different this year. Enniskillen streets will not be awash of colour on Monday, nor will there will be a mass gathering of bands and lodges.
While the Orange Order has reiterated that traditional Twelfth of July parades will not take place this year a number of bands have submitted applications to the Parades Commission to hold parades in their own communities.
Locally bands have sought to parade in Newtownbutler, Ballinamallard, Kesh, Enniskillen and Lisbellaw on Monday (13 July). Since the relaxation of restrictions mounting applications from bands across the North have been received.
A spokesman for the Orange Order this week reiterated the lodge position.
“Medical advice is clear – the risk from Coronavirus is still a very real and present danger to our community. Coronavirus spreads through crowds and therefore anything that brings large crowds onto the street should not take place at this time.”
Commenting on bands intentions to parade he said, “We note that several bands have indicated their intention to apply for parades within their communities, with no more than 30 members and adhering to the social distancing guidelines for the purpose of entertaining people in their gardens and at their front doors.
“Bands have rightly asked members of the public not to follow them. Instead, they have encouraged a ‘stay at home’ message with the band bringing music to them.
“This is a model the Institution would support as it complements our ‘Twelfth at Home’ campaign.”

