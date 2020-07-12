Nurse urges colleagues to redeploy to nursing homes

A LOCAL nurse for the Western Trust who volunteered to work at a private Ennsikillen nursing home to help battle the Covid crisis has urged other Trust staff to consider doing the same.

Since the pandemic began the Trust has been running a ‘heroes’ campaign.

This has involved asking Trust staff to step up and volunteer to be redeployed to work in local nursing homes, the majority of which are in private ownership and where the fight against the virus is continuing.

Kathy Travers, who usually works as acting continence manager and urology nurse specialist at the Trust’s facility in Coleshill in Enniskillen, has been one of those who have already volunteered for the programme.

“I responded to the appeal for Western Trust Heroes and I’m currently redeployed to Millcroft Nursing Home in Enniskillen,” Ms Travers said in a video appeal, encouraging other staff members to come forward.

“I’ve never worked in a nursing home but I’ve adapted well with the help of the staff and management in Millcroft Nursing Home.

She added: “It was needed because at this time in the Covid-19 pandemic extra help and support was needed in the nursing home settings.

“I wish to encourage other staff members to apply through the Western Trust Heroes campaign to support our elderly residents within the nursing home settings.”

A spokesman for the Trust has also encouraged staff to sign up: “Independent care homes in the Western Trust area continue to deal with challenging circumstances at present and our Western Trust Heroes have been supporting these facilities to deliver essential care.?”

Thanking those who had already volunteered, they added: “We are appealing for more Trust staff to volunteer for temporary deployment to roles within these teams.”

