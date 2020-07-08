Not all businesses will be returning

WHILE many businesses have been celebrating reopening recently, as expected, there have sadly been some local business who will never be opening their doors again.

In Enniskillen’s Diamond alone two long established and much loved businesses have taken the sad decision to call it a day, the Fermanagh and Tyrone Locksmiths after 20 years serving the town and Leo’s Hairdressing after 40 years.

The Herald understands Eric Todd from the locksmiths has closed the shop but will be continuing his business in a mobile format, while Leo McGrail is retiring as his shop cannot reopen “due to the implications of Covid-19.”

“[Leo] would like to thank his customers for their loyalty down through the years. He will miss them and wants to wish them all well,” said a spokeswoman for the barbers shop on social media.

Cllr Paul Blake said he understood recent road works in the town had impacted footfall at the locksmiths, which he said had a very good reputation. He added Leo’s barbers had been “an institution in the town.”

“It’s very sad to hear something like that. You can understand their predicament. It’s a constantly changing high street. When you lose businesses that are so well established as they are it’s very sad,” said Cllr Blake, who encouraged people to support local.

“One thing this lockdown has taught us is the importance of our local businesses and the importance of supporting and promoting local. They have been there for us throughout the entire period of the lockdown and it’s now more important than ever that we continue to try to grow our own town centres.”

Fellow Enniskillen Cllr Tommy Maguire also urged people to shop local, and said a lot of work was currently taking place in the background by the Council and many other agencies to entice people to support local businesses.

“It is about encouraging people to come back into the town, and obviously to do it safely and with the regulations in mind,” said Cllr Maguire. “Certainly it’s important to stay local and engage with the businesses in the town and try to bring the heart back into Enniskillen.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007