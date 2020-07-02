+44 (0)28 6632 2066
New Enniskillen dog park comes under fire
New Enniskillen dog park comes under fire

Posted: 7:24 pm July 2, 2020
By Jodie Curran
THERE has been “growing concern” with regards to the safety levels at Enniskillen’s recently opened ‘Dog Park’ located on Henry Street. 
Local dog expert Sharon West told the Herald that the “size and safety” of Enniskillen’s park compared to other places is what concerns her most. 
“The park set up for Omagh is huge compared to Enniskillen, and you can let your dog run free. Enniskillen should ideally have a place where dogs get to run off a lead, without the threat of running into other dogs”, she explained. 
“The issue with Enniskillen dog park is if you have four dogs in there at a time, already there is an issue. If people who are in there don’t have control over a dog who has not been socialised well, then you could potentially end up with damaged dogs and people.”

