Minister visits potential health centre site

Posted: 7:15 pm July 24, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

IT has been reported that Health Minister Robin Swann visited a number of health practices across Fermanagh during his visit to SWAH to meet staff on Monday.

In a statement from the Western Trust it said; “We were delighted to welcome Health Minister Robin Swann to our South West Acute Hospital today to meet with our staff and thank them for their ongoing hard work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mr Swann took the time to speak to staff and patients in our Emergency Department, Covid Ward, Covid Testing Centre and Stroke Unit.”

During his visit, Mr Swann said, “It was great to take the opportunity here today just to come down to the SWAH and thank the staff for the work they have done over the last three or four months and to acknowledge that their work has not went unnoticed.

“Also, to recognise the challenges that do face us as we try to transform and reform our health service to make sure that places like this are here to support people of the local area.”

Furthermore, it has been reported that Mr Swann made a visit to a number of GP practices, including Irvinestown and also the potential new site for the Lisnaskea health centre.

Despite details as to whether or not any further progress has been made in allocating Maple care to the site of the old Lisnaskea High School still under-wraps.

