“PUBS and live music will never be the same again”, says Trillick musician John Garrity, whose career prior to lockdown had been growing from strength to strength.

From performing live on the Nolan Show with music legends ‘Kodaline’ to headlining a sold-out show at Belfast’s Empire music hall – the last few months have came as a “devastating blow” for the Trillick singer/songwriter – until now!

Making his return to the streets of Belfast, the busking-sensation is “delighted” to be back performing to his loyal supporters. “It’s great to be back.

“I’m just taking each day as it comes and I’m getting a really warm response from the city so far.

“People are just happy to see live music back on the streets when out and about after having nothing like this for three or four months there.”

Speaking on the impact Covid has had on his career, John explained, “Whenever Covid hit I was over in Thailand but I think in music you just have to work with what you’ve got.

“I’ve been street performing for a year and a half now roughly and that seems to be the only thing that is really standing for me at the minute.

“We had a sold out gig in the Empire with 500 people and I think it was the best show that we’ve ever done.

“From singing with Kodaline and appearing on the Nolan Show, going from such highs and straight into lockdown was pretty tough and it’s really effected musicians in all different ways.”

Commenting on his hopes for the future with regards to live music, John said; “We’ll just have to see if social distancing is going to work and try to abide by the law as well.

“Live music is going to take a massive hit. We had another date to play in the Empire again for January and we had to cancel. We also had gigs lined up for Fermanagh and The Millennium Forum in Derry but we’ve had to be put everything on hold.

“I think there’s going to be a vaccine before there are gigs and that’s the way I’m looking at it. Garden parties seems to be the way forward now and the pubs I don’t think will ever be the same again.

People will book live music to be played at their house, it’s something that I thought never in a million years that would I be doing but I guess it’s the norm now.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007