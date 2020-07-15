Landmark Enniskillen building goes on market

A LANDMARK Enniskillen property is on the market for over £200,000. Thistlebank House, the original managers residence to the Scotch Stores sits between the Sligo Road and Old Henry Street overlooking the Erne.

The distinctive stone exterior is in keeping with the building’s history. Spanning three floors it has retained many of the original features given it is a listed building. Appealing to business or residential buyers it is on the market due to business relocation but the stand out property could be transformed into a family home.

According to estate agent Smyth Leslie Thistlebank House was constructed in 1893 as a manager’s residence for the Scottish co-operate whole sale society complex, known locally as the Scotch Stores. Designed by renowned local 19th century architect Thomas Elliott it offers one of Enniskillen’s most prominent landmark buildings. It is set out over three floors, that includes a basement with direct street access.

Its history cannot only be identified by its stonework exterior but by its many retained internal features.

At present the property is laid out for commercial use with reception area, offices, consultation room and file room. However, there is the potential to turn this into a four bedroom town house with family room, kitchen and a number of bedrooms.

Entering the property the bay window in the reception area captures a street view with a side window over looking the Erne. There is potential to develop this into a drawing room. Moving upstairs the board room is located on the first floor and again overlooks the Erne. If changed to a residential property it is suggested that this would be suitable for a master bedroom. Three further offices also present potential for transformation to bedrooms.

The property also has a basement with direct access from the main entrance hall. Outside private access is provided to a bricked paved parking area off Old Henry Street.