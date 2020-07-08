High speed broadband finally gets green light

A MAJOR broadband boost for Fermanagh has been announced with eight towns and villages across the county set to benefit from the roll out of full fibre technology.

It is anticipated that the programme will be completed over the next two years with “reliable, faster and futureproof broadband” extended to these areas by March 2022.

Yesterday Openreach, a digital infrastructure provider, announced that the following towns and villages would benefit: Ballinamallard, Bellanaleck, Derrygonnelly, Irvinestown, Lisbellaw, Lisnaskea, Maguiresbridge and Newtownbutler.

There will be disappointment in other areas, including Belleek, Roslea and Brookeborough which are not included in the list for faster broadband

The news follows a recent announcement that Openreach is recruiting more than 100 apprentice engineers over the coming months to support the build.

