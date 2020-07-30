Half price meals initiative a boost for local business

FERMANAGH pubs and restaurants are being urged to sign up for a novel scheme that will see every person in the county get a meal voucher in the post in the coming weeks.

As part of its post-pandemic recovery plans, the government has come up with the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme.

In a bid to encourage people back out to bars, cafes and restaurants, everyone in the UK is to receive a fifty-percent-off voucher that can be used on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the month of August.

The voucher, which allows up to £10 off per person, can be used multiple times at participating businesses, who can then claim the discounted back off the government. The voucher cannot, however, be used to pay for alcohol.

Meanwhile, in another attempt to help the hospitality industry back on its feet after several months of shutdown, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also temporarily slashed the rate of VAT. For the next six months, VAT will be reduced from 20 percent to five percent.

This may or may help offset the inevitable rise in the cost of living in the months ahead, however the government has told businesses they may chose to use the cut to cover their Covid lockdown losses, meaning they do not have to pass it on to customers.

“Although some have vowed to pass it on in the form of discounts.

“This comes at a time when many in the hospitality sector are fearful for their future, but this will help paint a brighter picture and give businesses a fighting chance to survive and save jobs,” said Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster.

“As businesses face the reality of operating at a reduced capacity for some time to come, ongoing government support is going to be crucial on the long and hard road to recovery.”