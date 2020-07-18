Foster lends her support to local shops campaign

FIRST Minister Arlene Foster visited Enniskillen on Friday to show her support for the ‘Independents’ Day’ campaign recently launched by Retail NI.

The First Minister showed her support for the campaign when she met with local traders, Enniskillen BID and representatives from the local council to hear about the struggles being faced by the high street traders, before taking a stroll and making purchases in Enniskillen town centre.

Enniskillen BID Manager, Noelle McAloon, was delighted to see the First Minister use the Enniskillen Ms McAloon commented “Enniskillen, like many town centres, has suffered during the Covid19 crisis. Any initiatives to encourage the shop local ethos is welcomed and we were glad to see the First Minister shopping local.

“Enniskillen is facing additional pressure with the works associated with the public realm which will continue into 2021, but we hope that the finished result will be worth the disruption.”

