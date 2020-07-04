Fears Brexit promises ‘may be watered down’

THERE are fears locally the Westminster government is trying “water down” its Brexit commitments to the North and on the border.
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this linkhttps://bit.ly/3gOl8G0
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 5:58 pm July 4, 2020