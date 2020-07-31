+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen cinema set to reopen
Enniskillen cinema set to reopen

Posted: 10:59 am July 31, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

MOVIE fans received some welcome news this week in regard to when they might be able to return to the cinema here to see the latest film releases.
Providing an update this week a spokesman for IMC Enniskillen said, “We are hoping to open mid-late August. This will allow us to ensure the safety of both customers and staff and we would prefer to show new releases rather than films released much earlier in the year.
“So please bare with us as we prepare to release the latest films with so many great releases having been delayed there will be a lot to choose from when we get back up and running. And lets not forget the popcorn and nachos.”
Scores of locals welcomed the news with many saying that “can’t wait” for cinema dates with sweet treats like popcorn, nachos, cheese and more.

