Covid crisis claims another casualty on the High Street

YET ANOTHER well known town centre business in Enniskillen has announced it will not be reopening its doors following the Covid-19 lockdown.

On Saturday owners of vegan coffeeshop The Happiness Trap, and the more recently opened Happy Tapas, announced they had taken the decision not to reopening the businesses, which occupy two large premises on Townhall Street. In a statement shared on social media they suggested the lockdown had taken its toll.

“It is with regret that we have decided to permanently close The Happiness Trap and Happy Tapas,” they said. “As you are aware the last number of weeks have been particularly challenging for everyone including the business community.”

Highlighting some of the awards the business, which opened in 2015 and quickly became popular with locals and visitors alike, had picked up over the past five years, the owners said they felt their greatest achievement had been promoting vegan and vegetarian food.