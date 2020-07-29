Covid casualty as Skea restaurant forced to close doors

IT has been confirmed that ‘The Wasp’ restaurant in Lisnaskea, has pulled its shutters down for the very last time over the weekend, as the growing impact of Covid-19 has claimed yet another popular business.

In a statement via social media, owner and head chef, Glen Cawley, broke the news to his shocked and saddened customers.

“Due to the coronavirus and government regulations, we are too small to open again as a sit down restaurant and we feel this could go on for a while yet. So with a lot of thought we are going to close our doors after this week end.

“We enjoyed cooking our fantastic dishes for our fantastic customers and I would like to say a big thank you,” explained Glen.

Speaking to the Herald on what has been a “devastating blow” for the both himself and the local community, Glen said, “It was on my mind for a while. As all the other takeaways reopened I had an idea that there mite not be room for me and with the restaurant being so small, there was no room to social distance and cover the over heads.

“It’s just extremely sad after I put so much into The Wasp and was fully booked must weekends before all this. I’m going to miss creating some of our fantastic dishes that we had but now on the upside I can focus on Millar’s.”

While during lockdown, The Wasp turned from a sit down restaurant to a much-loved takeaway only service, Glen as his other business, known locally as ‘Millar’s’ coffee shop and restaurant was forced to close due to Covid restrictions.

However, as the saying goes, ‘when one door closes another opens’, Glen was delighted to announce that Millar’s would once again reopen to the public.

“Millars is above Costcutter in Lisnaskea and we will continue to serve some of the best food about with a different Lunch Menu on every day and so much more, along with our Sunday three-course-lunch.”