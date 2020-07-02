All changed as churches reopen for public services

THIS Sunday many churches across the county will open their doors for public Mass and services for the first time for since mid March. Enniskillen churches are among those welcoming people back to the pews.

While public services may have returned, some clerics have encouraged people to consider following live services via webcam if possible.

St Michael’s parish priest Mgr Peter O’Reilly told the Herald that as public Mass returns church goers are being encouraged to bring their own wipes, to wear a face-mask and their own disposable gloves. In addition a one way system will be in operation in the church encouraging people to adhere to social distancing guidance.

Mgr O’Reilly, pictured below, is one of the local clerics promoting a “safer at home” message.

He said, “In all this, I think people would be wise to remember the bigger issue of the virus itself: It is not gone.

“The Conference of Irish Bishops has suspended the usual obligation to attend Sunday worship in person. So, there is no need for any parishioner to take any risk. International experience at this time is showing that the virus is resurgent and can quickly return. Therefore, parishioners are encouraged to continue to use the Internet as their primary means of participating for the time being.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0