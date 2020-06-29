‘We will be guided by national decisions’ – Flanagan

Last week, the Irish Government signed off an amendment that would see contact training brought forward to the 29th June, three weeks earlier than what was planned in the ‘Safe Return to Gaelic Games’ roadmap that was set out two weeks ago.

This was a very significant movement by the GAA as potentially it could mean that competitive action could start before the proposed date of the 31st July, leaving many fans and players optimistic that a return to action may be on the cards sooner than first thought. Speaking to Herald, Phil Flanagan, Chairman of the Fermanagh Competition Controls Committee, insists the Fermanagh CCC will not be rushed into making any decision as to when club fixtures will begin and they will be making no further decision on that until they receive guidance from the GAA on the best way to move forward.

“We are still waiting on details from the GAA centrally on their plans as to how we can move to the next phase. If they change things centrally, we will look at how we can do that too but we will be guided by the decisions taken at a national level.”

GAA fans were also given a pleasant surprise when the Irish Government confirmed that from the 29th June up to 200 people will be permitted to attend outdoor events and gatherings, and that allocation will eventually increase to 500 from the 20th July.