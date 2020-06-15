Walkway plan to link village to forest park

A PUBLIC walkway linking the village of Lisnarick to Castle Archdale could enhance walking routes and attract more custom to the village, it has been suggested.

The current path is used by walkers but it is currently not a defined route and much of it is not in a very suitable condition for use by parents with prams or casual walkers.

A planning application proposing the development of a compacted stone trail linking Lisnarick through woodland to existing trails at Castle Archdale has been submitted by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

It seeks permission for the development of a stone trail which is to be complete with gates, post and rail fencing, dropped kerbs, a tarmac parking bay, seating and trail furniture. To date no public comments have been made on the planning application which is awaiting consideration of planners before a final decision is made.

Local councillor John McClaughry said the development had been in the pipeline for some time and welcomed its progress to date. He explained that this would be an upgrading of a path that people from the village could use to save them walking around the road to get to Castle Archdale. While there is a type of path there at present Cllr McClaughry explained that it is not currently a defined walkway.

“This would leave it a lot safer providing a direct route from the village straight over to the forest and the walkways through Castle Archdale. This is something that has been in the pipeline and the community have worked very hard on it. This would make a massive difference and open up an access for the community meaning that they don’t have to go on what is quite a busy and dangerous road to walk on.

“This development would make it much easier for everyone to use. It is to be much welcomed. Lisnarick is a small village and hopefully this will help the village as those staying in Castle Archdale would be able to walk in to the shop, restaurant and post office.”