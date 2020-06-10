Transfer tests shelved by local grammars

THE PRINCIPALS of Catholic primary schools in Fermanagh have come together to welcome a historic move by two of the county’s leading grammar schools.

Mount Lourdes and St Michael’s College will forgo transfer test requirements for pupils hoping to secure a Year 8 place for the academic year 2021/22.

This is an integral aspect of the school’s admission criteria and is used to select pupils for enrolment annually given that schools have a limited number of places on offer.

The county’s third grammar school Enniskillen Royal Grammar School has stated that it is going forward on the basis that the AQE CEA, the entrance assessment it uses is going ahead.

