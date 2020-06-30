The new normal in the salon

HAIRDRESSER Becky McClaughry who operates Becky McClaughry Hairdressing in Irvinestown was busy earlier this week ringing round more than 150 clients who had made booking for whenever she opened.

“It’s going to be difficult,” she admitted. “There is a waiting list with over 150 people on it. We have to call all of them and make appointments for each of them.

“We’re going to have to reduce footfall. Where I could have two clients before I’m going to have to work with only one at a time.

“They will be allocated a time. Before I would have done one client and gone on to the second before coming back to the original client. Now I can’t do that. It means we won’t be able to cater for as many clients in a day,” he said.

Her waiting area has now disappeared because all clients will be given their booking time and won’t be allowed into the salon until that time.

Some client’s services take up to three hours long, depending on what they get done so she thinks her throughput will be drastically reduced now.

“Previously myself and two other girls in the salon would have been able to take six people, but now we can only take three. We probably could have catered for nine clients each a day, but having looked at a Saturday, and this is me starting at 8am and working through to 7pm, I can only take four clients,” she explained.

“We’ll be touching up roots that haven’t been touched in 15 weeks.” There is no getting around that,” she joked.

She and her staff will be working six days a week and 12 to 13 hours each day to fit all her clients in.

She and her staff will wear full PPE which will be changed or disinfected between each client.

Rather than introduce screens she had decided to implement the social distancing measures and leaving it to her clients if they want to use msks and gloves.