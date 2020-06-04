+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Stepping in the right direction for mental health
Stepping in the right direction for mental health

Posted: 6:51 pm June 4, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

LOCAL runners from across the county took a step in the right direction over the weekend, taking on the almighty task of running four miles every four hours over the course 48 hours.
The team of runners started on Friday at 4pm as part of the ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears’ challenge to create awareness around mental health and support the health and well being work within the Oak HLC (healthy living centre).
Speaking to the Herald, runner Rory O’Donnell said; “It was an honour doing this for such a worthy cause – especially during these difficult times. People young and old are feeling the effects of isolation during lockdown.”

