SF councillor bullied as a child for English accent
SF councillor bullied as a child for English accent

Posted: 1:02 pm June 20, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A LOCAL councillor who grew up in England has opened up about his own experience of racism as a child, including from others right here in Fermanagh.
During a discussion at a recent council meeting on how to best show support for George Floyd, the black man murdered by police in the US just over a fortnight ago, and the movement for justice that has emerged in the wake of his death, Cllr Anthony Feely revealed his own experiences.

