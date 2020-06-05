School principals urged to reject transfer tests

SCHOOL principals in Fermanagh have been called on to “show leadership” and scrap this years transfer tests to avoid putting extra pressure on children who are already dealing with the stresses of lockdown.

This week two dozen principals of primary schools in Co Down wrote an open letter calling on this year’s tests to be done away with, while several grammar schools across the North have already said they will not be using the tests this year. Archbishop Eamon Martin has also appealed to all Catholic schools in the North not to suspend the tests this year.

Now the head of the board of governors of a local primary school, MLA Sean Lynch, has also called for Fermanagh schools to take the lead and cancel the tests too, stating it would be cruel to put children through the extra pressure at this challenging time.

