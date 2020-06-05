+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSchool principals urged to reject transfer tests
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

School principals urged to reject transfer tests

Posted: 3:02 pm June 5, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

SCHOOL principals in Fermanagh have been called on to “show leadership” and scrap this years transfer tests to avoid putting extra pressure on children who are already dealing with the stresses of lockdown.

This week two dozen principals of primary schools in Co Down wrote an open letter calling on this year’s tests to be done away with, while several grammar schools across the North have already said they will not be using the tests this year. Archbishop Eamon Martin has also appealed to all Catholic schools in the North not to suspend the tests this year.

Now the head of the board of governors of a local primary school, MLA Sean Lynch, has also called for Fermanagh schools to take the lead and cancel the tests too, stating it would be cruel to put children through the extra pressure at this challenging time.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:02 pm June 5, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA