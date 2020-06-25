Recycling centres set to reopen across county

ON Monday, the Council reopened Kinawley’s recycling centre as part of their “phased” programme of reopening recycling centres across the county.

Speaking about the reopening, Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Cllr Chris Smyth said; “I am delighted that the Council has been able to reopen the recycling centre in Kinawley as part of the ongoing reopening programme.

“I would like to thank the members of the public for their co-operation in relation to the phased reopening of recycling centres thus far.

“I would ask that residents only use the recycling centres if they have waste that cannot be accommodated by the usual kerbside collections. When visiting sites people should continue to exercise patience and caution and follow social guidelines to ensure the safety of staff and other sites users at all times.”

While recycling centres at Drummee, Kesh, Lisnaskea, Belleek and Newtownbutler have already reopened after lockdown guidelines forced closure, sites at Garrison, Irvinestown, Lisbellaw, Roslea and Tempo still remain closed to the public. Speaking on this issue, a spokesman from the Council explained, “The reopening of the remaining Recycling Centres in Dromore, Garrison, Irvinestown, Lisbellaw, Roslea and Tempo is being kept under constant review and consideration will be given to reopening the remaining sites as soon as the Council is able to fulfil all necessary Health and Safety requirements at the sites.

“All visitors to the sites that are reopened will be required to follow traffic management controls put in place to manage the safe disposal of waste. Visitors to the sites should bring their own gloves and use hand sanitizer provided. Bins will available at the exit to dispose of gloves safely.

“Regrettably, site staff cannot assist with off-loading material at this time. Site users must dispose of their own waste into the containers provided however users may bring assistance with them but must adhere to current government guidance and it is important that the waste is pre-sorted before coming to the centre.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007