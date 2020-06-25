Plea for free parking to help recovery

LOCKDOWN may be easing, but the use of carparks and street parking in Enniskillen is tightening again.

Monday saw the re-introduction of car park charges and the sight of traffic wardens patrolling the town.

The moves have angered many shoppers and town centre traders, coming while lockdown still exists and the fact that Public Realm roadworks are continuing to disrupt the main artery of the town.

Jonathan Styles of the Enniskillen Business Partnership described the move as ‘an ongoing sense of awkwardness’.

