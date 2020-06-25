+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePlea for free parking to help recovery
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Plea for free parking to help recovery

Posted: 6:49 pm June 25, 2020
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com

LOCKDOWN may be easing, but the use of carparks and street parking in Enniskillen is tightening again.

Monday saw the re-introduction of car park charges and the sight of traffic wardens patrolling the town.

The moves have angered many shoppers and town centre traders, coming while lockdown still exists and the fact that Public Realm roadworks are continuing to disrupt the main artery of the town.

Advertisement

Jonathan Styles of the Enniskillen Business Partnership described the move as ‘an ongoing sense of awkwardness’.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:49 pm June 25, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA