Patients returning to SWAH as Covid rate falls
Patients returning to SWAH as Covid rate falls

Posted: 7:14 pm June 20, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

AS THE Covid infection rate continues to fall locally and the Western Trust continue to restore their services, it has been revealed that the Emergency Department at SWAH is now as busy as it was before the outbreak.
At a virtual press briefing last Friday, during which Trust boss Dr Anne Killgallen paid a passionate tribute to both the staff of the local health service and the community for the effort in battling Covid-19 in recent months, it was also revealed there is currently only one patient at the Enniskillen hospital who has the virus.

