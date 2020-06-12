+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineNew befriending service is a big success
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

New befriending service is a big success

Posted: 12:16 pm June 12, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com
OVER ONE hundred local people are now receiving support from a newly launched telephone befriending service.
Connect Fermanagh was launched by Fermanagh House at the beginning of April as lockdown began. Since then scores of local people have dialled the number and had a chat to a friendly volunteer. 
Speaking about the success of the initiative, coordinator, Sonya Johnston said, “Connect Fermanagh has been going very steadily. There was a peak in our numbers towards the end of April but there has been a continual demand for the service and we are still getting referrals on a daily basis. 
“We could have been getting up to six referrals a day and we now have just over 100 after having started just at the beginning of April. These are people from everywhere, right across the county, there’s not really a village that we’re not supporting.”
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:16 pm June 12, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA