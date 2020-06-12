New befriending service is a big success

OVER ONE hundred local people are now receiving support from a newly launched telephone befriending service.

Connect Fermanagh was launched by Fermanagh House at the beginning of April as lockdown began. Since then scores of local people have dialled the number and had a chat to a friendly volunteer.

Speaking about the success of the initiative, coordinator, Sonya Johnston said, “Connect Fermanagh has been going very steadily. There was a peak in our numbers towards the end of April but there has been a continual demand for the service and we are still getting referrals on a daily basis.

“We could have been getting up to six referrals a day and we now have just over 100 after having started just at the beginning of April. These are people from everywhere, right across the county, there’s not really a village that we’re not supporting.”

